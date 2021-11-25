The THREAT of Storm Arwen has upgraded a weather warning to amber in Scotland.

Eastern parts of Scotland are expected to take the full brunt of the storm making its way to the UK on Friday afternoon.

In the last few minutes, the Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for snow, covering; Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and Highlands.

Spells of hill and mountain snow combined with high winds are expected to give way to blizzard conditions, from 2pm on Friday and into the night.

Scots were warned to brace themselves for high winds and transport disruption at the end of this week when a yellow weather warning was out in place on Tuesday.

That continues to cover the whole of Scotland from 9am on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

But the Met Office has now upgraded the warning to amber for the east coast of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

Forecasters say that some roads and bridges are likely to close, longer journey times and cancellations are likely too, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

There's a good chance power cuts may occur, while flying debris and large waves could lead to a danger to life.

A forecaster statement said: "Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday afternoon and evening, the highest winds then becoming confined to northeast England early Saturday.

"Gusts of 65 to 75 mph are expected in coastal areas with gusts in excess of 75 mph in a few places."

#StormArwen has been named and is forecast to bring a period of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK from Friday into Saturday



Disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely over the coming days with warnings in force ⚠️



Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/lMls9PzqZF — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

Regions and local authorities affected by Amber warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Regions affected by yellow weather warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire