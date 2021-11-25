The THREAT of Storm Arwen has upgraded a weather warning to amber in Scotland.
Eastern parts of Scotland are expected to take the full brunt of the storm making its way to the UK on Friday afternoon.
In the last few minutes, the Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for snow, covering; Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and Highlands.
Spells of hill and mountain snow combined with high winds are expected to give way to blizzard conditions, from 2pm on Friday and into the night.
Scots were warned to brace themselves for high winds and transport disruption at the end of this week when a yellow weather warning was out in place on Tuesday.
That continues to cover the whole of Scotland from 9am on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.
But the Met Office has now upgraded the warning to amber for the east coast of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.
Forecasters say that some roads and bridges are likely to close, longer journey times and cancellations are likely too, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.
There's a good chance power cuts may occur, while flying debris and large waves could lead to a danger to life.
A forecaster statement said: "Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday afternoon and evening, the highest winds then becoming confined to northeast England early Saturday.
"Gusts of 65 to 75 mph are expected in coastal areas with gusts in excess of 75 mph in a few places."
#StormArwen has been named and is forecast to bring a period of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK from Friday into Saturday— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021
Disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely over the coming days with warnings in force ⚠️
Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/lMls9PzqZF
Regions and local authorities affected by Amber warning:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Clackmannanshire
Dundee
Falkirk
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
Orkney & Shetland
Orkney Islands
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
East Lothian
Edinburgh
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
Regions affected by yellow weather warning:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Clackmannanshire
Dundee
Falkirk
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Highland
Orkney & Shetland
Orkney Islands
Shetland Islands
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
East Lothian
Edinburgh
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.