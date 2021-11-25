Yellow weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of Scotland this week.
The temperature across the country has dropped in recent days, and now we could be in for some of the white stuff, according to the Met Office.
These warnings come amid yellow and amber weather warnings for wind across much of Scotland, with high force gales expected on Friday and Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about the snow forecast for Scotland...
Where will it snow in Scotland this week?
There are yellow weather warnings for snow affecting Central, Tayside and Fife, the Highlands & Eilean Siar, Grampian.
These weather warnings are in place from 2pm-midnight on Friday November 26.
Yellow weather warnings for snow mean:
- There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
The Met Office says: "Spells of hill and mountain snow combined with high winds will give blizzard conditions and cause travel disruption."
Warnings for wind on Friday and Saturday
Meanwhile, yellow and amber warnings for wind are in place across Scotland on Friday and Saturday.
Grampian: Amber warning for wind from Friday at 3pm to Saturday at 9am. Yellow warning for wind from Saturday at 12am to Saturday at 6pm.
Central, Tayside and Fife: Amber warning for wind from Friday at 3pm to Saturday at 9am. Yellow warning for wind from Friday at 9am to midnight.
Highlands & Eilean Siar: Amber warning for wind from Friday at 3pm to Saturday at 9am. Yellow warning for wind from Saturday at 12am to Saturday at 6pm.
Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders: Amber warning for wind from Friday at 3pm to Saturday at 9am. Yellow warning for wind from Saturday at 12am to Saturday at 6pm.
Orkney & Shetland: Amber warning for wind from Friday at 3pm to Saturday at 9am.
Amber warnings for wind mean:
- Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
- Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
- Some roads and bridges likely to close
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
