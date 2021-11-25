A WOMAN has been sexually assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Inverness.

A 35-year-old was left ‘badly shaken’ after she was sexually assaulted by a man on Brown Street but was uninjured after both she and a friend were able to chase off the attacker.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning around 2:15am, and now police are appealing for information surrounding the attack.

Police are hoping they can trace the suspect who is described as a 40-year-old man of slim build and short, dark, and messy hair.

Detectives have also revealed that he was wearing a dark-coloured top or jacket, with light-coloured trousers, and is approximately 5ft 8 with a tan complexion.

Detective Sergeant Christopher MacLeod said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of this incident and the man was chased from the area by both the victim herself and a friend.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who believed they saw a man matching the description in the areas surrounding Brown Street, between midnight and 2am on Wednesday morning.

“We remain committed to tackling incidents of violent and sexual crime and will be increasing our patrols in the area, as officers carry out extensive enquiries into this incident.”

News of the attack comes on the same day as International Violence Against Women Day, which was discussed during FMQs this afternoon.

Anyone with information of the sexual assault can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0208 of November 24. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.