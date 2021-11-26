The World Cup play off draw takes place today, which will determine which teams will go head to head for a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Doha.

Scotland is seeded for the semi finals of the play-offs, thanks to an impressive win over Denmark in their final Group F match.

Steve Clarke's side joins Wales, Italy, Portugal, Russia and Sweden in the seeded spots, with these teams set to face one of Austria, North Macedonia, Turkey, Poland, Ukraine or Czech Republic.

With the play-offs scheduled for March 2022, this afternoon's draw will give us an idea of what's to come for the Scotland team as they try to move one step closer to World Cup qualification.

Here's what you need to know about this afternoon's World Cup play offs draw, including time and how to watch...

What time in UK is the World Cup play off draw today?

The World Cup play off draw will take place in Zurich, Switzerland at the Fifa headquarters on Friday November 26 at 4pm UK time.

How to watch World Cup play off draw today?

The World Cup play off draw can be livestreamed on Fifa's official website on this afternoon.

Coverage will start at 4pm.

When will the World Cup play offs take place?

The World Cup play offs are set to take place in March 2022.

The twelve teams in the draw will be divided into three groups to play semis and finals.

Semi final matches will be played on March 24-25 2022, and finals on March 28-29 2022.

The three winners of these finals will then qualify for the World Cup.

Which teams are seeded for the World Cup play offs?

Scotland, Portugal, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Wales are all seeded for the World Cup play offs.

Who could Scotland face in World Cup play offs?

Scotland and the other seeded sides could be drawn against any of the following teams:

Austria

North Macedonia

Turkey

Poland

Ukraine

Czech Republic

When does the 2022 Qatar World Cup start?

The 2022 World Cup will start on November 21 2022, with the final taking place on December 18 2022.

This is later in the year than usual due to extremely high temperatures in Doha in the summer.