We open bottles of wine all year round, but if you’re anything like me, the ones you remember most are those enjoyed with family and friends – which is why I love getting the selection right at Christmas. Here’s my selection of wines and spirits that stood out in tastings this year and a special Christmas Case from the Wine Society.

The Ultimate Christmas Day Case

Trust the Wine Society to cover it all, with everything from a champagne starter to the perfect partner for a cheese board. The case includes The Society’s Exhibition Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2017, Château Charmail, Haut-Médoc 2012, Domaine Cordier, Saint-Véran En Faux 2019, Jean-Marc Brocard, Chablis Premier Cru Butteaux 2019, Champagne Alfred Gratien Brut 2009, Warre’s Quinta da Cavadinha Vintage Port 2001

The Wine Society £155

Red Wines

Sir Lowry Cabernet Sauvignon, Journey’s End, SA

I could just say, ‘gorgeous’ but I guess it would be worth expanding on that to tell you about the silky cassis flavours on a lovely velvety palate and the long finish with a hint of chocolate.

Waitrose £14.99

Bodegas R Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Tinto Reserve 2008

Wow, the name is almost as much of a mouthful as the wine. I prefer to just call it Tondonia. I’ve always advised folk to buy this whenever you see it. So rich it’s almost a meal in itself with lashings of smoky vanilla, hedgerow fruit and liquorice. It would grace any table.

www.Woodvintners.com £35.00

Bogle Phantom, California

This is one of my standouts of 2021. It’s packed with ripe dark fruits and spice and has one of the creamiest, most complex palates of any wine I’ve tried under £50 a pop. This will age well but to be honest, you really would need a lot of self discipline!

www.Harrisonsfinewines.com £23.95

White wine

Roaring Meg Pinot Gris, NZ

An off dry style with an appealing apple pie nose leading into a palate of clean water melon and pear fruits. The finish is remarkably refreshing, making this the wine to refresh your palate after Christmas dinner.

Majestic Wines £15.99 per bottle or £13.99 mixed six

Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay, California

With a nose like warm panettone and a palate of pears, melons and toasty vanilla, this is simply outstanding for the price.

Oddbins £19

Gary Barlow Organic White

This one was one of my surprise ‘hits’ of 2021 and it will make a cracking aperitif. Crisp, clean flowery fruits and a very refreshing mouthwatering finish. Perfect with a shellfish starter.

www.winedelivered.co.uk £8

Fortified

Bodegas Alvear PX Solera 1927

A sherry style from the neighbouring region, but crikey, what a wine. Some of this amazing liquid was made before the Wall Street crash! A succulent drink with figs, treacle, lashings of caramel and legs that would make a super model jealous.

Thefinewinecompany.co.uk £18.95

Corney & Barrow 20 Year Old Tawny Port

Their 20-year-old is one of the most seductive tawnies I’ve tasted in years, with all the nuttiness, caramel and vanilla you expect, but then it goes and throws a bit of fruit in as well. It’s definitely a contender for fireside happiness.

www.corneyandbarrow.com £34.50

Whisky & Rum

Glenallachie 15 Year Old

I’ve tasted some truly outstanding malts this year and many of them were truly outstanding prices, but few of them compared to this indulgent stunner from Glenallachie. Aged in PX and Oloroso sherry casks, this is Christmas in a glass with candied oranges, chocolate and a warm spiced finish.

www.tyndrumwhisky.com £65

Glenfiddich 23 year old Grand Cru

Yeah, I know, many of us have bought cars for less than this in the past but I bet they didn’t leave memories as good as this. Brioche bread, vanilla and citrus fruits abound in this whisky that I felt privileged to try.

www.robertgraham1874.com £190

Rum & Cake, Buck and Birch

It’s a weird name but it pretty much does what it says on the label. This is, for want of a better description, a liquidised alcoholic fruit cake and it’s probably the best of the newcomers I’ve tasted this year. Warming, spicy and quite unique with its Scottish-grown spice, hogseed parkin. Well done!

www.Buckandbirch.com £32.99