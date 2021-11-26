Kevin Bridges has announced dates for his next tour - and he is playing Glasgow Hydro.
He will perform seven Scottish dates in total with six in Glasgow in September 2022: September 9, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 25. The other scottish stop on the tour is in Aberdeen's P&J arena on October 1.
Making the announcement on his Facebook page, the Glasgow based comedian said: "Folks… The Overdue Catch-Up goes on sale next Friday, 3 December 10am.
"Sign up to my mailing list at www.kevinbridges.co.uk for access to the presale on Wednesday, 1 December from 10am.
"I’ll see you about. Enjoy!"
How to get tickets for Kevin Bridges 2022 tour?
Tickets for Kevin Bridges The Overdue Catch-Up tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday December 3 2021.
You can access the presale tickets by signing up to the Kevin Bridges mailing list at www.kevinbridges.co.uk.
Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday December 1.
What dates will Kevin Bridges play Glasgow Hydro?
Kevin Bridges will play SIX dates at the Glasgow Hydro in 2022:
- Friday September 9 2022
- Friday September 16 2022
- Saturday September 17 2022
- Friday September 23 2022
- Saturday September 24 2022
- Sunday September 25 2022
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.