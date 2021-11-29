NOT that I want to cast aspersions about your financial status, but it is just possible that an original Hockney or Bacon or Emin is beyond your means these days. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find gifts for the art lover in your life.

Lady Agnew of Lochnaw by John Singer Sargent tea towel

Sargent’s portrait of Gertrude Vernon, reproduced on 100 per cent cotton, should bring a touch of class (see what we did there) to washing the dishes

Available from nationalgalleries.org/shop, £9.99

Make Your Own Mondrian, A Modern Art Puzzle, Henry Carroll

Your chance to pretend you’re the Dutch artist and design your very own abstract art. Or maybe just come up with some ideas for retiling the kitchen

Available from laurenceking.com, £14.99

Gustav Klimt turquoise satin stole

The perfect gift for anyone wanting the feel of Viennese fin-de-siecle decadence. May leave you craving Sacher torte though.

Available from nationalgalleries.org/shop, £130

Andy Warhol mug

“Andy Warhol looks a scream,” as some bloke called Bowie once claimed. He certainly does on this glorious porcelain mug designed by artist Jorge Mora.

Available from Glasgow Museum shops or online at shop.glasgowlife.org.uk, £19.99

Frida Kahlo women’s T-shirt

Andy Tuohy’s contemporary take on the poster girl of self-portraiture (and resilience) is part of his Great Modern Artists series.

Available from shop.tate.org.uk, £25.

Joan Eardley: Land and Sea – A Life in Catterline, Patrick Elliott

Published to coincide with the recent exhibition Joan Eardley and Catterline, Elliott’s book charts the artist’s life and times in the Aberdeenshire coastal village. The paintings sing off the page.

Available from nationalgalleries.org/shop, £22.95

Membership of the Arts Society

Give the gift of company this Christmas with membership of the Arts Society. A chance to meet and mingle with like-minded art lovers. This December sees lectures on the magic of pantomime in Stirling and the art of Durer in Edinburgh among others.

Memberships available from £20. Visit theartssociety.org

Anna Pavlova Umbrella

Inspired by the Sir John Lavery’s painting of the Russian ballerina, this umbrella is the perfect accessory for your next trip to Scottish Ballet.

Available from Glasgow Museum shops or online at shop.glasgowlife.org.uk, £35

Whaam! Espresso cup and saucer

If we can set aside the ethics of comic-book appropriation for a moment, is there a more kinetic container for your morning wake-up coffee than this Roy Lichtenstein-inspired espresso cup and saucer?

Available from shop.tate.org.uk, £15.

Tickets to Zandra Rhodes: 50 Years of Fabulous

Opening today and running until March 20 next year, tickets for this new exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery organised by the Fashion and Textile Museum in London would be the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life. It charts the life and work of one of the UK’s most iconic designers. And, yes, the shop will be selling Zandra-related goodies too, as well as work by local artists, designers and makers.

To book tickets (£9 and £7 concessions), visit aagm.co.uk