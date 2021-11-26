ABERDEEN and Scotland star Lewis Ferguson has gone back to his roots to help the club where his career in football first began.
Mill United 2009s who are based in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire are seeking a few new players to help them as they progress their football journey in the CLYFA Intermediate league.
Lewis has kindly made a short video appealing to boys looking for their next challenge in football to get in touch with the club for a trial.
Lewis whose uncle, ex-Rangers and Scotland legend, Barry Ferguson also started his career at Mill United as well as Paul Hartley who starred for Celtic & Scotland
To contact the club contact: https://www.facebook.com/millutd2009s
