Actor Greg McHugh, best known for Gary: Tank Commander, can’t wait to get back in front of live audiences playing the ‘lovable big idiot’ Aladdin at the much-anticipated SEC Glasgow panto this year, discovers Lorraine Wilson.

Even in its most straightforward and traditional state, pantomime has a tradition of playing with theatrical conventions.

So it comes as no surprise that this most flexible of entertainments will, this Christmas, offer us the spectacle of one of Scotland’s most successful actor/writers playing his most beloved character, who in turn is playing Aladdin.

Even actor Greg McHugh, who inhabits that popular character, best known as Gary: Tank Commander, admits that it borders on the existential.

“It is something that has been tackled in the script,” says Greg. “Everyone keeps calling Gary ‘Aladdin’, which is obviously really annoying to him. It hurts his ego that no-one knows who he is.”

This Aladdin will be played out at SEC in Glasgow from December 11 to 29, with Gary being joined by River City’s Leah MacRae, who he has worked with many times before, and Sanjeev Kohli in his first turn as a pantomime baddie, stepping in to take the role when Gavin Mitchell had to withdraw due to long Covid.

“Alan McHugh’s script is brilliant, but he’s always open to me changing a turn of phrase or adjusting something slightly because it sits better with Gary. He knows that no-one understands Gary like I do. Imagine that, eh?” he laughs.

Greg adds that he was gutted for Gavin. “I’ve worked with him before but never in panto. He has a special talent for that so it would have been great to watch him work.

“I’ve worked with Sanjeev too and I’m sure he’ll bring something different to the panto baddie and he really has live stage chops, having done Still Game at the Hydro.

“Ultimately, he’s funny and that’s what we need in panto – we’re not doing Shakespeare here!”

The fact that Gary, the young cheesy-pasta obsessed corporal has endured since his first appearance in Gary’s War, a Channel 4 comedy short in 2008, is as much of a surprise to his creator.

“I try not to question it too much,” Greg says, “but I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t slightly surprised. It’s a real compliment that people still want to see him.”

Once the third and final series of the BBC sitcom was over in 2012, Gary appeared in one-off appearances, an election special in 2016, and also that year a live show at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Considering Gary’s enduring popularity, Greg adds: “I think it does matter that he’s an east coast guy and there aren’t too many characters from that part of the country.

“I just love playing him – the big idiot. Gary is lovable – he has that simplistic confidence that means he’s a confident fool. In terms of leading a panto, the more mistakes he makes the better. I’ll be intrigued to see what Sanjeev does with his mean side and how that works with Gary. I’m sure once we all get in the rehearsal room together, the natural extras that we’ll find in the script will come out.”

The SEC panto is one of the most spectacular but the size of the room and the 3,000 capacity mean that the auditorium can take the special effects.

“At its heart, panto needs to have the characters and the interplay to connect with the most multi-generational audiences,” says Greg.