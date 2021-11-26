COVID-19 booster appointments will be available to book for 40-49-year-olds from Saturday through the NHS Inform online portal or national phone line.

Appointments will be available from November 30 and the booking must be at least 24 weeks after the second dose.

The portal has been extended to the 40-49 age group which is already open for the 50 – 59 age group, unpaid carers who are 16 and over, and those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

While anyone in earlier groups who missed an appointment can also book online.

Those aged 50-59 who have not yet received their booster, will be contacted shortly to invite them to make a booking as soon as possible via the portal or national phone line.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We have now delivered more than 1.5 million boosters and third doses and the excellent progress with the Autumn/Winter vaccination programme now allows us to invite people aged 40 - 49 to book online.

“Boosters are just as important as the initial vaccinations. Six months after the second dose, immunity levels wane with increasing risk of further infection. The booster dose improves your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you. We encourage all those eligible to arrange their appointment via the portal or phone line for 24 weeks after their second dose."

16 and 17-year-olds can use the portal from Tuesday, November 30 to book a slot for their second dose of the vaccine as long as 12 weeks have passed since the first dose. However, anyone with a confirmed case of the virus since the first dose should wait for 12 weeks after that.

Mr Yousaf added: “We aim to vaccinate people as quickly as possible in line with clinical guidance and over the course of the Autumn/Winter vaccination programme, we will see up to 7.5 million flu and COVID-19 booster vaccinations administered.

“While vaccination is the bedrock of our fight against COVID-19, we encourage everyone to follow mitigations such as regular testing, particularly before socialising and meeting up with others people from outside your household, wearing face marks where required and opening windows to improve ventilation.”