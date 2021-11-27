THEY stood shoulder to shoulder in the line of duty and supported one another during their careers in the police force.

And they would also been among those to pay their respects when fellow officers passed away.

However, with covid restrictions in place many former officers have been unable to say their final farewells at the funerals of friends and old colleagues.

On Sunday, November 28, they are finally being given the chance to come together to remember as a special memorial service is being held for the friends, family, and former colleagues of retired officers and civilian staff who have died during the pandemic.

The service will be held at Glasgow’s Cathcart Old Parish Church tomorrow given its links through minister Rev Neil Galbraith, who is also the chaplain for Police Scotland and previously Strathclyde Police for nearly 20 years.

Around 150 people are due to attend to pay their respects and support the families or almost 200 police officers and civilian staff who died since March 2020.

From the line of duty to paying their final respects, former officers will gather on Sunday

Rev Galbraith said: “I think this service will offer some healing. It will be the memorial that families never got to have and tears that they might not have been able to shed. Before covid police funerals would be attended by many officers’ past and present. There might have been hundreds attending before restrictions, but in the early days of lockdown just a handful of people were able to attend, limited to close family.

“When mourners couldn’t attend funeral services they began to line streets or the route the churches or crematoria where funerals were being held just to show their respects as part of the ‘police family.’

“This service will bring people together for the first time in months and allow them to grieve.”

Families will be offered a white flower when the enter the church which can be placed on the cross of remembrance in the grounds of the church or can be placed alongside wreaths to be laid in memory of those who have died.

Retired Strathclyde Police senior officer Tom Buchan and former fellow officer Jimmy Henderson have been instrumental in bringing people together for the service.

A remembrance cross in the grounds of Cathcart Old Parish Church

Among those expected to attend will be Lady Lilian McNee, widow of Sir David McNee, first Chief Constable of Strathclyde Police and also a former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London, Sir William Rae, QPM, former chief constable and also Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland Neil MacDonald.

Also due to attend are Tom Rowatt, representing Strathclyde Police Federation, George Parsonage, representing the Glasgow Humane Society and Libby Chisholm, representing COPS (Care Of Police Survivors).

The main address will be delivered by Campbell Corrigan, who was the last Chief Constable of Strathclyde Police, before Police Scotland was formed.

Mr Buchan said: “Almost 200 former officers and staff have died since early March 2020 during a time when services were subjected to restricted attendance. It struck me when former colleague, William McDougall, died that so many people would have wanted to attend his service, but couldn’t. There would have been a turn out of dozens of officers from the police family. We also have had the chance to offer our condolences to the family of those who have lost a loved one. We hope the service will offer comfort and solace.”

Former colleagues and friends will have the chance to remember ex-officers who died during the pandemic

