The live theatre, the big shows, a night of side-splitting comedy stand-up... these are what many of us have been missing and are now coming back to. So when you're gifting this year, think theatrical.

Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar tickets

Imagine a Roald Dahl magic show. Imagine it’s based on the story The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar which is being adapted for stage for the first time, by ground-breaking producer Helen Milne. And imagine the pleasure that is going to bring some kids and families that you love. Now that surely is a golden ticket? Touring Perth Theatre, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling and Eden Court, Inverness.

www.horsecross.co.uk macrobertartscentre.org or eden-court.co.uk

For prices see venue.

Lammermuir festival voucher

Vouchers for the classical music lover - and the convenience of these is that they are usable either online, during this year’s Winter digital festival, or at next year’s 2022 festival in whatever form that takes. In all this winter there are nine concerts, including performances by Jeremy Denk, one of America’s foremost pianists, captured at the festival in September and three filmed secretly alongside in magical places across East Lothian. Vouchers can be used either for the winter online festival or 2022 festival

https://lammermuirfestival.online.red61.co.uk/vouchers/

£10 to £50

The Stand gift voucher

Give the gift of laughter, says the website of the legendary Stand comedy club, which has venues in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, and performers on the way that range from Mark Thomas to Kiri Pritchard-McLean. Available either as e-vouchers or by postal delivery, and you can always pair with one of their cool merchandise gifts, for instance The Stand phone case.

www.thestand.co.uk/edinburgh/gift-vouchers/

Various prices

The Plot Thickens notebook from National Theatre of Scotland

The inspiration of the blank page, with this Moleskin notebook sold through the National Theatre of Scotland shop. Chuck in a few theatre vouchers, as well but this notebook is all about triggering their creativity.

www.nationaltheatrescotland.com/shop/notebook-the-plot-thickens-a5?token=cNt2lId7hfwWN6CUZ_DevUlIYT7mASj2

£13

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 1000 piece jigsaw

As much of a challenge as choosing what shows you want to go to from a regular-year Fringe programme, this 1000 piece jigsaw featuring a selection of previous programme covers. A nostalgia trip in a presentation tin. Or, alternatively, just buy some vouchers. Covid may have shut it down, but the Fringe now is fighting back.

https://shop.edfringe.com/collections/christmas-1/products/programme-cover-1000-piece-jigsaw

£33

Theatre tokens

Of course, you don’t have to be sure what theatre or what show your loved one wants to go to - you can simply, instead, give them the gift of theatre in the form of these tokens which can be used at a wide range of theatres across Scotland. Edinburgh Playhouse, Royal Lyceum, Traverse, Tron, King's Theatre Glasgow, Theatre Royal Glasgow, Perth Concert Hall, Dundee Rep Theatre. Fancy a night at The Book of Mormon, or Scottish Opera's A Midsummer Night's Dream? The choice is theirs.

https://www.theatretokens.com/

Various prices

Scottish Ballet Nutcracker dolls

Created to celebrate Scottish Ballet’s magical staging of the Nutcracker. These and a couple of tickets to the show, which tours Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness in January, would make a, ahem, cracking present.

www.scottishballet.co.uk/shop/christmas-gifts

£10-£20

An actual seat at the King’s theatre, Edinburgh

The King’s is getting refurbished and you can get a loved one’s name put on a seat at the theatre for the next thirty years, as you help fund its upcoming transformation. Alternatively donate in order to name a step.

Please email support@capitaltheatres.com for more information on ‘buy a seat’ or ‘name a step’.

Dance Base giftcard

Scotland’s national dance centre celebrates the dance potential in us all - and one of their giftcards can open that up for someone you love, whether that be with a 12-week course or just a single drop-in class.

https://www.dancebase.co.uk/class/gift-cards-1832

Various prices

Escape from Summerhall

Locked In, one of Edinburgh's best providers of unique, site-specific escape rooms, runs in the fascinating labyrinth of the Summerhall are complex. Buy gift vouchers and allow your loved one to choose from a gruesome murder set in The Cutting Room, a dastardly plot in the distillery or an experiment mystery in The Secret Lab. There they can be centre of their own show.

https://www.lockedinedinburgh.com/buy-gift-vouchers/

£50 upwards