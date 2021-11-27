RAIL BOSSES have described the disruption to Scotland's railway network due to Storm Arwen as one of the "most challenging" situations in recent memory.

A conference call was held this morning with teams across Scotland's Railway to discuss the ongoing situation.

Scotland was battered throughout the night by strong winds as Storm Arwen landed.

Train services across the country were disrupted with reports of damage to overhead lines and debris flying onto tracks.

Scotland's Railway helicopter has been deployed this afternoon to assist with inspections being carried out on a number of routes beginning above Springburn then making its way northwards.

In a video update posted to Network Rail Scotland's Twitter, Karl Grewar, Head of Integrated Control said services are now "in the early stages of recovery".

He said: "We still have multiple line closures across Scotland particularly across the East and North of the country but this event has had an effect in the West too so services are going to be interrupted for some time yet.

"My advice to you is please don't travel unless you need to and please check with your train operator before travelling.

"Our teams have been working through the night and will continue to do so until we can get Scotland's railways fully operational again when it is safe to do so and as per our plans we are mobilising our helicopter to assist with that."

ScotRail has warned customers of "major disruption" on a number of its routes today.

Trains travelling from Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central were among those affected.

Rail bosses expect disruption to continue today and "likely" into tomorrow.

Mr Grewar added: "It is safety first, I make no apologies for that we know we have a lot of disruption but I will not be sending passenger trains over lines until I am sure they are free of obstructions and that is to protect our passengers, our train crew and our trains.

"Now we know this is going to have a continued impact on passenger and freight movements today and likely into tomorrow and we will do everything we can to get you moving as soon as possible."