Two people in the UK have been found to have been infected by the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid posted a statement on Twitter which said that the cases were linked and in connection with travel in southern Africa.

He added that the individuals are self-isolating with their households while further testing and contact tracing is underway.

The detected cases were in Chelmsford and in Nottingham.

The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain Omicron's spread are being implemented across the world.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.