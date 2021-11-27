The number of sex offenders living in each area postcode area in Scotland has been revealed in new figures from the police.

Each month, Police Scotland posts updated data on the number of registered sex offenders (RSOs) broken down by policing division and post code.

The latest figures, dated up to October 31 reveal that there are 4,475 RSOs living in communities throughout the country - of which 1,561 are in custody or hospital.

The police division statistics show that there are more than 700 RSOs living in Glasgow and over 500 in Lanarkshire.

Motherwell’s ML1 postcode topped the list with 64 RSOs living in the community while AB24 in Aberdeen was second on the list with 53 offenders.

Third on the list was ML2 with 51 while Clydebank (G81), Perth (PH1) and the KY8 area of Fife, all have 47 sex offenders living in the area.

In Edinburgh, the highest number of RSOs lived in the EH7 area where there were 43.

Police also revealed that are hunting 14 wanted sex offenders, but enquiries show 13 of these have left the UK and no registered sex offenders in Scotland are currently listed as missing.

Police Scotland have reassured the public that there are measures in place to minimise the chance of an RSO re-offending and that the rate of sexual re-offending remains extremely low.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Protecting the public is a priority for Police Scotland.

"While we can never eliminate risk entirely, we want to reassure communities that all reasonable steps are being taken to protect them.

"We put in place measures to minimise the likelihood of further sexual re-offending by Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) and would seek to re-assure people that sexual re-offending rates remain extremely low."

The figures are released monthly by police in an effort for transparency with the public and can be accessed here.

Areas which have low populations and figures risk the identity of offenders being revealed will not be published.

Here is the list of the top 50 areas with the higehest number of RSOs living in the community.

1. ML1 - 64

2. AB24 -53

3. ML2 - 51

4. KA1 - 49

5. PH1 - 47

6. KY8 - 47

7. G81 - 47

8. EH54 - 45

9. G13 - 45

10. ML6 - 44

11. KY12 - 44

12. KY11 - 44

13. KA8 - 44

14. KA3 - 43

15. EH7 - 43

16. EH11 - 42

17. AB42 - 42

18. EH6 - 42

19. FK2 - 41

20. EH16 - 41

21. DD2 - 41

22. G73 - 40

23. G32 - 39

24. EH4 - 38

25. G21 - 38

26. G51 - 37

27. EH14 - 37

28. DD4 - 37

29. ML5 - 36

30. KY1 - 36

31. FK10 - 36

32. G52 - 35

33. DD - 35

34. G33 - 34

35. PA1 - 33

36. G67 - 33

37. G31 - 33

38. PH2 - 32

39. FK3 - 32

40. ML3 - 31

41. ML11 - 31

42. IV30 - 31

43. IV2 - 31

44. G20 - 31

45. FK1 - 31

46. EH22 - 31

47. DD11 - 31

48. PA2 - 30

49. G75 - 30

50. G22 - 30