Tens of thousands of Scots remain without power in parts of Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

As the temperatures drop following the storm, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place this morning.

After the storm caused a power outage to more than 100,000 homes, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has said that power was restored to 63,000 customers as at 8pm on Saturday evening.

SSEN confirmed about 45,000 customers were still without power as at 11am on Sunday and many may not see their electricity restored “for several days”.

The utility firm urged customers whose power is down, particularly those in rural and isolated communities, to make “alternative arrangements where possible”.

Further details on when power will be restored will be shared later on Sunday, SSEN added.

The areas mainly affected are Aboyne, Ballater, Glenshee Kemnay, Whitehouse, Mossat, Strathdon and parts of rural Moray.

Some customers in Bonskeid, Coshieville, Errol, Gleneagles, Killin, Maryton, Milnathort, Redgorton, and Turriff have been warned that their energy supply is likely to remain off overnight.

A rest centre has been established in Ballater at the Victoria and Albert Hall to provide welfare support for customers who remain off supply in surrounding areas and a hot food van is also being provided, serving meals until 10pm and breakfast from 7am.

Mark Rough, Director of Customer Operations at SSEN, said: “Whilst our teams have made good progress in challenging conditions following yesterday’s extreme weather event, given the scale of the damage we want to give notice to the customers and communities who will unfortunately remain off supply overnight so that alternative arrangements can be made.

“We continue to liaise closely with local resilience partners to co-ordinate support, particularly to those on our Priority Service Register, as we enact established resilience plans and provide welfare support to the communities who will remain off supply.

“We would like to apologise once again to all customers who have been impacted by Storm Arwen and thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding. We would also like to thank our resilience partners for supporting a multi-agency response to what has been one of the most significant weather events we have experienced in decades.

“Our teams of engineers and field staff will continue to work into the night and be back out from first light tomorrow to continue repair and restoration efforts as we do all we can to restore power to those who remain off supply as soon as possible.”

He urged vulnerable customers and those who are concerned about a neighbour or relative in an isolated, rural community to call the SSEN team on 105.