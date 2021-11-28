A busy strech of a major scottish motorway is shut with police in attendance for an 'ongoing incident'.
The M8 westbound between junction 16 and junction 17 remains closed after police shut the road on Sunday morning.
In an update, Traffic Scotland announced all westbound traffic is currently leaving the carriageway at junction 16.
Drivers are being warned that traffic is queuing on approach.
❗️UPDATE⌚11:40#M8 Remains CLOSED W/B due to an ongoing Police Incident between J16 and J17.#M8 J16 - J17 No entry— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 28, 2021
All traffic W/B is leaving the carriageway at J16 (Craighall). Traffic still queueing on approach#StaySafe @SWTrunkRoads
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.35am on Sunday, November 28, officers were called to a road crash on the M8 at J17.
"The road is currently closed and police are at the scene."
There has been no confirmation as to why the motorway remains closed.
This is a breaking story and will be updated...
