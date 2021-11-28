A teenager has gone missing from a town in Lanarkshire. 

Amber Niven was last seen on Cadzow Street in Hamilton at around 9.55pm on Friday, November 26. 

The 16-year-old is described as white, 5ft 5ins in height, and of medium build with long, strawberry blonde hair. 

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, light-grey jogging trousers, and white trainers. 

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Amber or has any information on her whereabouts to contact 101, quoting reference number 0543 of November 27.

 