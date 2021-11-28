A passenger plane bound for a Scottish airport has declared a mid-air emergency.

The Easyjey flight EZY9816 travelling from Jersey to Glasgow, signalled the alert after its departure at 2:45pm.

It declared a Squawk 7700 whilst flying north towards Scotland. The mid-air emergency occured when flying over South Wales

Footage from flightradar shows that the plane will not make it to Glasgow, as it has altered its course and looks like it is heading toward an airport near Cardiff.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

It is unknown why the Easyjet flight has declared the emergency.

The airline has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.