A passenger plane bound for a Scottish airport has declared a mid-air emergency.
The Easyjey flight EZY9816 travelling from Jersey to Glasgow, signalled the alert after its departure at 2:45pm.
It declared a Squawk 7700 whilst flying north towards Scotland. The mid-air emergency occured when flying over South Wales
Footage from flightradar shows that the plane will not make it to Glasgow, as it has altered its course and looks like it is heading toward an airport near Cardiff.
Live Squawk 7700: Track EZY9816 live now with Plane Finder https://t.co/Xzc2I3GV3L #avgeek #EZY9816 pic.twitter.com/xFhiqpwC4I— Plane Finder (@planefinder) November 28, 2021
An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.
It is unknown why the Easyjet flight has declared the emergency.
The airline has been contacted for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.