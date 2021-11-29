Six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, the Scottish Government has announced.

Four cases are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus.

READ MORE: Emergency Covid briefing to be held today as Scotland records first cases of Omicron variant

Health secretary Humza Yousaf says it is a "worrying time" for the people who have been infected.

He said: “There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant. Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.

"Until more is known we must be cautious and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection.

“We must now redouble our efforts to follow the basic rules that have served us well throughout the pandemic – wear a face covering on public transport and in all indoor settings for food and retail; open windows especially if you have people visiting at home; keep washing your hands regularly and thoroughly. Work from home where possible, take regular lateral flow tests – especially before mixing with others outside your household."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today hold an emergency Covid briefing in light of the new cases.

The First Minister will be joined by chief medical officer Gregor Smith this morning at 10.30am.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.