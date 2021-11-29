Nicola Sturgeon is to give an unscheduled Covid briefing today after the first cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Scotland.
The new mutation of Covid, which was first discovered in South Africa, has led to countries around the world altering their rules to try and limit spread of the variant.
The first minister's briefing comes after the Omicron variant was identified in Scotland.
Speaking yesterday on The Andrew Marr Show, the first minister warned that tigher restrictions may need to be introduced to deal with the new variant, which scientists have warned could be more transmissible than Delta.
She said: "I think we may have to go further on restricting travel in the days to come.
"I hope I am wrong about that, but we must keep our minds open to that."
Here's what you need to know about today's briefing...
What time will Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing take place today?
The first minister will give a Covid briefing at 10:30am today.
She will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith to discuss the Omicron variant and what they know so far.
How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing?
The Covid briefing is expected to be available to watch on the usual platforms, including the Scottish government's social media pages.
It should also be live tweeted from the SNP's Twitter.
