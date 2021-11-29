THE emergence of the Omicron variant is the "most challenging development of the pandemic for quite some time", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister was speaking during an emergency briefing convened after six cases of the variant were detected in Scotland.

Four were identified in Lanarkshire and two in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Some of the people identified have no travel history or known contact with someone recently returned from overseas, indicating community transmissions.

However, Ms Sturgeon said there was nothing to suggest community transmission is "sustained or widespread".

Contact tracing is taking place to establish the origin of the virus and find anyone else they have come into contact with in recent weeks.

In particular, surveillance is pinpointing any cases with a marker known as an S-gene dropout, a characteristic found in the Omicron variant but not in the dominant Delta strain.

Public Health Scotland has been re-analysing positive PCR tests retrospectively in order to identify S-gene dropout cases in recent weeks, and putting these forward for genomic sequencing.

This indicates that the first known case of Omicron was detected in Scotland on November 23.

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said that other samples were still being processed but that there were "not significant numbers" of S-gene dropout cases, and that some had "already being discounted" as not being Omicron.

Ms Sturgeon said: "There are very few cases with the S-gene dropout - it has pretty much disappeared in recent months.

"We're not seeing hundreds and hundreds of S-gene dropout cases."

All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

The First Minister said she could not disclose the vaccination status of any of the six confirmed Omicron cases in Scotland due to patient confidentiality.

However, the Herald is aware that two cases so far identified in England involved patients recently returned from South Africa, one of whom was fully vaccinated and a second who was fully vaccinated and had also previously recovered from an infection caused by the Delta variant.

Omicron was first reported in South Africa, but cases have been detected in countries across the world, including Australia, Germany, Israel and Hong Kong.

Ten countries in southern Africa have been added to the travel "red list" in response, while it is expected that all overseas travellers arriving into the UK from 04:00 on Tuesday will need to take a PCR test.