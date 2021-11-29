This Christmas will be an extra special one for Bearsden Choir. The 130-strong group have been rehearsing continuously in the lead up this year’s long-awaited Christmas performances.

It will be the first time that the group will perform together in a venue in almost two years – making the experience profoundly moving.

Despite many setbacks and restrictions over the course of the pandemic, the group’s passion for singing together never faltered.

This year’s Christmas performances will be the culmination of a time when they have managed to stay together through online rehearsals and spectacular performances, followed by carefully planned rehearsals, organised in Covid-safe groups and performed fully masked.

The Christmas performances will take place in Kingsborough Sanctuary on Hyndland Road in Glasgow. Bearsden Choir is counting us down to Christmas with five performances, which will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day.

Viewers can expect Christmas carols sung to beautiful effect with four of the five pieces being completely new to the choir.

“All five pieces are by living composers and are all quite contemporary,” says Director of Music Andrew Nunn. “To my mind you can’t have Christmas without John Rutter. His carols are absolutely synonymous with the season and we will be performing his wonderful, comforting Christmas Lullaby.

“Each carol is quite contrasting – some emotionally rousing, some gentle, and one with real full-bodied singing.”

The choir will perform two pieces by Alan Bullard. A “beautiful, bright piece” called Love Came Down At Christmas and The Scots Nativity, which has a genuine Scottish flavour. The other new piece for the choir is A Christmas Blessing by Philip Stopford which is sweet and uplifting.

“It’s been almost two years since audiences have seen choirs sing carols, so we wanted to give them something that they had really missed last year,” Andrew adds. This is a varied programme, with shifting moods across the five days, but I’m sure we have it right. Christmas really is a magical time for choirs.”

For the next couple of weeks, The Herald will be showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of Bearsden Choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts.

You can view the first of these below:

www.bearsdenchoir.com