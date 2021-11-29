THE body of a young woman has been found in a wooded area in Hamilton.
Police confirmed that the body was discovered near Cadzow Glen at 10.15am on Sunday morning.
The area was taped off and forensic officers were at the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 10.15am on Sunday, November 28, 2021 the body of a young female was found in the wooded area near to Cadzow Glen, Hamilton.
"Formal identification is still to take place and enquiries are ongoing.”
