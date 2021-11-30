The full line-up for next year's Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival in Glasgow has been announced.

The 13-date event has been cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic but organisers Regular Music will be hoping it makes a sell-out return to Kelvingrove Bandstand in 2022.

Singer songwriter and political activist Billy Bragg and indie rock legends Pixies have been added to the revised line-up.

Award-winning artist Laura Mvula will also perform as well as lively Stornoway three-piece Peat and Diesel.

Other artists booked to appear include Suzanne Vega, who will kick-off the 13-date festival on July 27, Richard Hawley and King Creosote performing From Summer with Love.

Tickets are already sold-out for Van Morrison and The Jesus & Mary Chain, Edwyn Collins and Altered Images and 80s pop staples Rick Astley and Belinda Carlisle.

It marks a return for the Pixies, who performed to a sell-out crowd in 2017. Van Morrison has played the festival a number of times.

Primal Scream were scheduled to appear at this year's event but are unable to perform next year due to touring commitments.

The festival has become a firm favourite with both music fans and artists since it was launched several years ago. Music legend Tom Jones praised the bandstand's unique atmosphere and vowed to return. The event scooped the Unesco City of Music Best Live Event at the Scottish Music Awards in 2017.

Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music said: “We are delighted to announce four new additions to the Summer Nights Concert series.

"Singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg, the iconic American indie rock band Pixies, from Stornoway, Peat & Diesel with their rip-roaring tunes and down-to-earth tales of island life and we have and the award-winning singer-songwriter Laura Mvula.

"They join the already impressive list of headlining artists that were due to pay in postponed 2020/21 concerts."

Tickets for the concerts go on sale on Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.co.uk/summernights) and from all usual outlets.

Full Line-up

Wed 27 Jul Suzanne Vega

Thur 28 Jul Billy Bragg

Fri 29 Jul Belinda Carlisle

Sat 20 Jul Rufus Wainwright

Tues 02 Aug Van Morrison

Thurs 04 Aug Pixies

Fri 05 Aug Rick Astley

Sat 06 Aug Richard Hawley

Tues 09 Aug Peat & Diesel

Wed 10 Aug Laura Mvula

Thur 11 Aug King Creosote

Fri 12 Aug The Jesus & Mary Chain

Sat 13 Aug Edwyn Collins & Altered Images