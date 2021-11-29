BOOSTER jags are being urgently extended to all adults aged 18 to 39, as well as severely immunosuppressed patients who have already received a third Covid vaccination.

The boosters will now be available from three months after a second or third primary dose, instead of the current six month timescale.

Children aged 12 to 15 will also be offered second Covid vaccinations.

It comes amid fears over the highly mutated new Omicron variant, which has been detected now in six patients in Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

I welcome latest JCVI advice. Had helpful discussion with Health Ministers across UK & respective CMOs.



ScotGovt will seek to operationalise this advice as soon as we possibly can.



ScotGovt will seek to operationalise this advice as soon as we possibly can.



If you're 40-59 please use the portal to book your Booster vaccine: — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 29, 2021

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, said the booster campaign "has never been more vital than at this point in time".

He said: "We don't know what's going to happen next. The next three weeks are going to be weeks of scientific uncertainty.

"Whilst we wait for the mist to clear on what this concerning new variant actually means, there is no time to delay - it's our opportunity to get ahead and vaccine boosting is the thing we can do most easily whilst we wait for that science mist to clear."

Boosters are already available to all adults aged 40 and over, as well as those with underlying health conditions.

However, the decision to slash the timescale from six to three months will enable many under-40s to get boosted before Christmas.

Severely immunosuppressed patients, such as those having cancer treatment or organ transplant recipients, were always due to for boosters six months after their third primary dose.

However, on current timescales this would have left them waiting until March or later - six months after that rollout got underway on September 20.

Prof Van Tam said it was "pretty likely" based on mutations that Omicron will have some effect on vaccine efficacy, but biggest effect is likely to be on infection risk with "hopefully smaller effects on severe disease".

He noted that there is an "elevated growth rate" for the virus in South Africa, but this is "not the same as saying it is more transmissible than Delta".

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the COVID-19 group for the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said that the large number of mutations present on the Omicron variant in comparison to the original Wuhan strain was a cause for concern.

He said: "The larger the mismatch between vaccine and variant the greater the likelihood that the level of protection provided by the vaccine will be lowered.

"From what we know of the Omicron variant so far, it may be that the vaccines we have at the moment may be less good than against the currently circulating Delta variant."

Prof Lim stressed that even if protection against infection is reduced, it was vital to "raise level of immune response" across population using boosters as this would still limit the impact of Omicron.

He added that is was essential to do this early, ahead of a potential surge in cases.

"Should there be a wave we want to be in the best position," he said, adding: "The majority of people who are aged 50 years and above are already eligible for a booster.

"Some of those who are already eligible have not yet received the vaccination. I strongly urge everyone who is already eligible - please make the effort, book your appointment.Have the booster.

"That will be the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and wider society against any possible new variant wave of infection"