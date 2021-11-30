KASH FAROOQ’S American dream is over after the Glasgow boxer picked up a hand injury – and it could have a knock-on effect on the much-anticipated rematch with Lee McGregor.

The former British bantamweight champion was set to realise a lifelong ambition by fighting in Las Vegas this weekend on the undercard of the Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz WBC world lightweight title bout.

That contest is set to take place at the illustrious MGM Grand hotel and would have showcased Farooq’s talents to a worldwide audience.

But an injury sustained in training has led to the 25 year-old withdrawing from that opportunity much to his disappointment.

The injury is expected to keep Farooq out of the ring until at least February.

And that could have a knock-on effect on plans for a rematch between the Pakistani-born puncher and Edinburgh’s McGregor in the New Year.

Both Scots are now signed on promotional deals with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn has already promised the eagerly anticipated fight will take place once McGregor has defended his European title against Armenian Narek Abgaryan in Manchester on December 18.

Hearn said recently: “Lee has become one of the hottest young talents in world boxing. We look forward to watching him perform in Manchester and then the huge all-Scottish rematch with Kash Farooq in early 2022.”

Now that reunion may be delayed with the Farooq camp likely to want their man to get another fight under his belt before getting back into the ring with McGregor given how much is at stake for the two world title prospects.