Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update to Parliament today - just one day after her media briefing on the new Omicron variant.

Yesterday the first minister was joined by chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith to provide an update on the new Omicron variant in Scotland.

As of Tuesday morning, 9 cases of the new variant had been identified in Scotland, with some of the cases thought to be through community transmission.

On Monday, the first minister urged the people of Scotland to increase their level of compliance with the current regulations in place - the wearing of face coverings, getting vaccinated, taking regular later flows, maintaining good ventilation and hygiene.

She also said that it would take some time to understand this variant and that the government would respond appropriately as the situation develops.

Today she will provide a further update to MSPs, including the daily Covid figures and any developments in the current Omicron situation.

Here's when Nicola Sturgeon's update will take place and how you can tune in live...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?

Nicola Sturgeon will give her weekly Covid update to MSPs today at around 2:15pm.

As always, this will depend on the previous items running to time.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?

You can tune in live to the Covid update on the Scottish government's social media platforms, and the SNP's Twitter handle will live tweet the statement.

The update will also be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel from 2:15pm.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say today?

Yesterday saw the briefing on the Omicron variant, so we are likely to hear about any developments today.

The first minister will also provide an update on the general Covid situation in Scotland, supported by the figures of people testing positive, hospitalisations and deaths.