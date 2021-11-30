All adults in Scotland will be offered a booster vaccine following advice from the JCVI.

The Scottish government confirmed the news amid the discovery of the new Omicron variant, with cases first identified in Scotland on Monday November 29.

But how can you book your booster jab in Scotland?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who can get a booster jab in Scotland?

All adults in Scotland will be offered a booster vaccine as advised by the JCVI after results showed a third vaccine significantly improved protection against serious infection.

The booster jabs aim to curb a potential wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant.

So far, everyone aged 40 and over and people who are clinically vulnerable have been invited to book their booster jabs in Scotland.

But soon, everyone over the age of 18 will be able to book a booster jab.

These third doses will be offered no less than three months after the second dose of the vaccine was administered.

This time frame between second vaccine and booster jab has been cut from six months to three, as advised by the JCVI.

How can I book my booster jab?





You can book your booster jab via the vaccine portal on the NHS Inform Scotland website.

Currently, people aged 40 and over can book their Covid vaccine via the NHS portal here.

Meanwhile, more information on when people aged 18+ will be able to book booster jabs is expected in the coming days.

Following the publication of advice from the JCVI, chief medical officer Gregor Smith said: "We welcome the further advice from the JCVI on the Covid-19 vaccination programme and confirm Scotland has already started work on its implementation, including the recommendation that boosters can now be given to all adults no less than three months after a second dose."