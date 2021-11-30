A WOMAN has died after being hit by a car in Bearsden on Monday evening.
Police confirmed that the victim of a car crash was a 37-year-old woman as they launch their investigation.
The incident occured around 7:50 pm on November 29 when the woman was struck by a car near to a Lidl supermarket on Grampian Way.
Information published on the fatal incident showed that she was crossing the street on Baljaffray Road in Bearsden when she was hit by a black Fiat Panda.
Emergency service attended but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to assist their investigation.
Covid Scotland LIVE: Three new cases of Omicron found ahead of First Minister's briefing
Sergeant Roy McCarney, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would like to appeal to people who witnessed the incident to contact us.
"I would also ask anyone with dash cam devices to check the footage as they may hold information which could assist our investigation.”
Following the incident Baljaffray Road was shut for several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3189 of November 29, 2021.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.