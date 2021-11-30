Plans have been approved for a £35million project to re-develop a vacant listed building in Glasgow city centre.
Mosaic Architecture + Design has secured detailed permission to create office space, a business hub and ground floor retail units at 50 Bothwell Street.
The plans will inlcude internal alterations creating a "light-filled and activated atrium" and the redevelopment of the fifth and sixth floors within the roof to create iandscaped roof terraces.
The energy-efficientl design is the result of a collaboration between Mosaic Architecture + Design and the international design studio 10 Design.
Those behind the project say the building will be ready for occupation towards the end of 2022.
Stephen Mallon, Director of Mosaic, said: “Securing planning permission and listed building consent for 50 Bothwell Street within two months is a testament to good design and proper engagement with Glasgow City Council Planning Department.
"In difficult circumstances of late it is heartening to witness talented planners working hard within the council to support development and the Glasgow business community."
Richard Low, of Orion Capital Managers, added: “This project represents a £35M investment in Glasgow to create high specification, energy efficient, contemporary office accommodation in the very best location in the city at a time of constrained supply of grade A office space.”
