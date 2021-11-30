Nicola Sturgeon gave her weekly Covid update to Parliament this week, just over 24-hours after hosting a media briefing on the new Omicron variant.

So far nine cases of the Omicron variant, which was originally identified in South Africa, have been detected in Scotland.

In yesterday's briefing, the first minister urged Scots to up compliance with the current Covid regulations - mask wearing, lateral flow testing, getting vaccinated, keeping rooms ventilated and maintaining high levels of hygiene.

She did not introduce any new restrictions during the speech, but warned that the government would continue to monitor the situation as we learned more about the new variant.

Today the first minister stood up in front of MSPs to deliver an update on the current Covid situation in Scotland and said she "hoped" further restrictions would not be required.

However, this depends on how the Omicron situation develops, with scientists racing to understand more about the variant over the coming days and weeks.

Here's what we learned from Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update in Parliament today...

1. All 9 cases of Omicron identified in Scotland linked to one event

All nine of the current identified cases are linked to one single private event, which means that community transmission of the Omicron variant may not be too widespread.

None of the people who have tested positive for Omicron in Scotland have so far required hospital tretament.

2. Looking at COP26 as source but seems unlikely cases emerged there

The first minister confirmed Public Health Scotland was looking at COP26 due to the nature of the event, however said it seems highly unlikely any cases of Omicron emerged there, due to the fact it concluded over 2-weeks ago.

3. 16 & 17-year olds can book second vaccines from today

16 & 17-year-olds in Scotland can book their second vaccines from today, following advice from the JCVI.

4. Situation in Scotland remains stable

Daily case rates continue to hover around 2,500, with 2,569 new cases reported today.

A further 10 deaths were recorded, while 706 people were in hospital with Covid over past 24-hours and 54 in intensive care.

5. Average number of new cases fallen in past week

Over the past week, the average number of new cases has fallen in Scotland.

Part of this is likely to be due to the booster vaccine, however the number of cases has fallen in all age groups, which the first minister described as "encouraging".

She highlighted the success of the vaccine scheme and the likely links between the jabs and the reduction in case rates.

6. Lateral flow test to become available in more locations

Lateral flow tests are to become available in many more locations in the run up to the festive season, including garden centres, sport centres and Christmas markets.

Lateral flow tests are now easier to use, requiring only a nasal swap rather than a throat and nasal swab.