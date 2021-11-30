ALL nine cases of the Omicron variant so far detected in Scotland are linked and have been traced to a single private event.

Five cases have been detected in Lanarkshire and four in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that contact tracing has established that all nine infected individuals attended the same "single private event" held on Saturday November 20.

The First Minister said: "None of these individuals - as far as we know - has recent travel history to or known links with others who have travelled to the countries in Southern Africa where the variant was originally detected.

"However, while the contact tracing exercise is still ongoing, health protection teams have established that all nine cases are linked.

"They all trace back to a single private event on 20 November.

"Indeed, we fully expect that there will be more cases identified over the coming days that are also linked to this event."

The fact that the cases have no known link to travel or any overseas connection "suggests that there is community transmission" of the variant in Scotland, said Ms Sturgeon, but added that this "may still be limited" given that all nine cases are known to one another.

The First Minister added that surveillance work by Public Health Scotland has been examining any potential link between the Omicron outbreak and the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, but at this stage has found "no evidence whatsoever of any such link".

Ms Sturgeon added: "While it is not impossible that one will emerge, I think the timelines involved make it improbable."

All nine of the Omicron cases so far identified tested positive "on or around November 23", said the First Minister.

