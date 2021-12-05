What is it?

A classic vinyl record turntable with plenty of modern features.

Good points?

The Lenco LS-55 turntable is no one-trick pony. It is a multi-functional device that not only plays vinyl records but acts as a Bluetooth speaker, USB MP3 player and encoder.

This encoding element sets the Lenco turntable apart from similarly priced products as you can take any existing record and transfer its contents to a USB drive.

Having music and other audio backed up safeguards it against damage and allows you to listen anywhere using digital players, such as your smartphone.

Lenco LS-55 Turntable

Constructed from a retro and stylish wooden chassis, the design rekindles memories of a golden age when vinyl was king.

Acoustically the device sounds fantastic thanks to the on-board stereo amplifier with passive radiator for better bass effect. A built-in speaker provides 2 x 5 watts of clear and crisp sound even at higher volumes.

Integrated RCA and AUX ports allow compatibility with most Hi-Fi and DAC equipment so you can listen through any existing devices you have without resorting to buying additional adapters.

An adjustable counterweight for the needle is a nice touch and prolongs the life of the records.

Bad points?

There is no pitch control or auto return when the record is finished.

Best for ...

Those who have an existing or ever-growing vinyl collection and are keen to resurrect and best appreciate the beautiful sounds records make.

Avoid if ...

You are looking to start a DJ career as you'll still be a deck and crossfader away from the start line.

Score: 9/10.

Lenco LS-55 turntable, £129.99 (lenco.uk and gear4music.com)