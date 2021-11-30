EDINBURGH scrum-half Ben Vellacott has insisted he was not left downhearted by his omission from the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series, and is confident that if he keeps up his fine form for his new club, international honours will come in time.

The 26-year-old, a summer signing from Wasps, was Edinburgh’s most outstanding performer in the early weeks of the season, and arguably the most impressive player in the country alongside Glasgow flanker Rory Darge. But Scotland coach Gregor Townsend decided to select the Warriors trio of Ali Price, George Horne and Jamie Dobie in his squad instead, leaving Vellacott still uncapped.

The No 9 explained that Townsend spoke to him before the squad was made public, and encouraged him simply to keep plugging away for Edinburgh. That was something he certainly did to good effect in the team’s win against the Dragons in Newport on Saturday night, when he captained them to a 30-14 win that took them to just a point off the top of the United Rugby Championship. “There were a couple of conversations before the squad was announced,” Vellacott explained.

“[The message was to] just keep on knocking at the door, keep improving - but at the end of the day, that’s already my mindset. If I can keep improving every day I come into the club, things will come off the back of it.

“Like I said at the very start of the season, I just want to put in performances for Edinburgh and try and make this club a really special place. If anything comes off the back of that, then brilliant. Other than that, if I can keep on putting in good performances for Edinburgh they’ll be up at the top of the league where they should be.”