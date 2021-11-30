A MAN has died following a road crash in Aberdeenshire, as police launch an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Police today confirmed that a man driving an Audi A3 left the road and struck a tree.
The incident occured around 9.05pm on Monday November 29, when the man was travelling on the B993 Torphins to Kincardine O'Neil road, near to Ardmore Wood.
Emergency services attended, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.
Sergeant Christopher Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.
“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, the car prior to the collision or who has dash cam footage which may assist to get in touch.”
The driver of the Audi is yet to be formally identified, but police also confirmed his family have been informed of the news.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3433 of 29 November, 2021.
