I DISAGREE with Felicity Graham (Letters, November 29) when she says “Chris Whitty should stop worrying". It most certainly is the job of politicians and medical experts to worry in public. Some members of society need a bit of fear and worry to encourage a bit of sensible behaviour.

I assume that Ms Graham wears a mask in shops, especially supermarkets, and sanitises hands and handles on the way in and out. However, I wonder if she has noticed the numbers of shoppers who no longer wear a mask and waltz past the sanitising stations. That small group need a bit of fear to guide them back to the rules and guidance which politicians and the wider, more considering sections of the population see as necessary.

There has not been nearly enough emphasis on these simple acts, including regular handwashing. To quote a well-known phrase, they think it is all over – but it is very obviously not.

It is not possible to expect employees in shops or in public transport to enforce the rules, but persuasion could be tried, as it was more than a year ago in some supermarkets.

What is required is a member of staff at the entrance to remind shoppers that a mask should be worn and to point out the cleaning stations for basket, trolley handles and hands while reminding customers of the hand-cleaning stations on the way out.

A short poll of shoppers entering shops, especially supermarkets, would show that a sizeable minority choose to ignore the sensible rules/advice.

All devolved governments can be accused of letting things slip, but now, with the expected spread of the new variant, is the time for a bit of fear to be broadcast. Even if only a few of the selfish individuals are converted to the correct path to follow, it would be a worthwhile exercise.

Malcolm Rankin, Seamill.

PROGRESS MUST BE PROTECTED

PAUL McPhail (Letters, November 30) accuses Nicola Sturgeon of scaremongering. However, as First Minister, Ms Sturgeon’s first duty is to keep the country safe, prioritising which course of action is needed and how urgent. The last 18 months have certainly seen many examples of this by the Scottish Government and it has been a huge learning process for all, those in Government and ordinary citizens.

The progress being made in fighting the virus with the huge logistical challenge associated with the roll-out of vaccines must be protected and to that end the First Minister is right to be cautios, taking no chances in the interest of all of us and the country at large.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

LET CHILDREN HUG THEIR GRANNIES

SOME nurseries have been telling three and four-year-olds not to hug Granny or Grandpa, in case they give them germs. Sensible advice? Or not in the children's best interests?

At that stage, they are egocentric, as in they have a disproportionate view of the effect their actions have on others. Mum and Dad not getting on? Must be my fault. To tell them that their physical contact with others may cause harm is most unwise. Should Granny fall sick after a cuddle, they may well assume it's down to them. And what if she dies?

This pandemic will go, or will become a manageable part of life. These children are just starting out. Let's not put this awful burden on them. If Granny doesn't want to be hugged, I`m sure she can think up a convincing excuse.

Ann Walsh, Glasgow.

FANS SHOULD HAVE BEEN WARNED

YOUR report concerning the behaviour of Rangers supporters on Sunday ("Martindale unimpressed by doughballs with snowballs", Herald Sport, November 29) occasions my comment. Quite apart from the annoyance and possible injury to the Livingston goalkeeper, ground staff were also pelted as they strove to clear the pitch. I would suggest the referee should have directed the players from the field. Then, in conjunction with the police commander there should have been a Tannoy instruction that the match would be abandoned if the dangerous antics did not cease.

I anticipate fellow supporters would have ensured the offenders stopped before either stewards or police intervened.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.

BLAME SWEARING ON THE YOUNG

THANK you, Doug Marr, for your column ("I swear that we should stand up to the cursers", The Herald, November 29). I have wondered how long it would take to see someone complaining in a quality newspaper about how most dramas on television are spoiled for me and probably many more of my vintage.

You cannot blame the actors as they only memorise the scripts. I did note that one actress refused a script because of the over-abundance of expletives, but she was of such high talent she had plenty of work without that particular play

I'm afraid it's the young writers who reflect the social mores of today. For instance, last Christmas at a family party, the game being played became a bit exciting and my grandson let out the F-word. His parents and girlfriend didn't appear perturbed, but he apologised immediately when he saw I wasn't very happy with his language. His mother admitted she had never heard me swear, even though I could, and did, being at one time connected to the building trade.

More power to your elbow, Mr Marr.

Jim Eddie, Dunblane.

WELCOME AMBITION

I NOTE that CMal is on the lookout for a Technical Superintendent, one with "a background in ship construction and previous experience in a supervisory role in a shipyard".

That'll make for a nice change.

Maureen McGarry-O'Hanlon, Balloch.