SO, the other week I went for my booster at the community hospital. I had to wait in a queue for a while (“We’re getting through 1,500 people a day,” the nurse told me), and then when I got to the desk, I was told I was a day too early for my booking. Duh. They took me anyway.

Before I got my jab, though, I was asked to fill in one of those survey forms. You know the kind of thing. How do you identify yourself? Scottish? Other British? Irish?

Readers, for the first time I said Irish. I’m still not sure why. I know that, despite living here happily for more than 30 years I know I’m not Scottish. But am I Irish?

If you ask me, I’ll say Northern Irish every time. I know that in itself is a marker of sorts. You can probably deduce a few things about my background straight away. But I hope it’s not the whole story.

Which is why I was glued to The Essay slot on Radio 3 this week. The theme was Another Northern Ireland and for five nights five writers did their best to complicate the picture of what Northern Irishness might mean. This was not about the orange and the green for once (though there was some blue; blue-dyed pubic hair in fact).

Some of the pleasure of all this was simple recognition. Ballymoney and Portstewart got a mention, both of them very much part of my childhood mental map.

And novelist Jan Carson’s paean to the humble Presbyterian traybake on Monday brought back memories of Sunday school outings.

Talking of her teenage church hall waitressing duties, she mentioned serving tea and cakes to the local farmers in the language of my own childhood.

“‘That’s an awful dry-looking cup of tea,’ I’d say,” she explained. “‘What about a wee bun to go with it?’ I was amazed by the way these big galumps of farmers could hold a china teacup in their shovelly hands balancing up to half a dozen traybakes on a saucer’s rim.”

Ulster poetry that.

Micheal McCann and Claire Mitchell were both concerned with the push and pull of place, and the question of staying or leaving so many of us have faced down the years.

Because of his homosexuality McCann felt he might have to leave. “Leaving is in our DNA,” he pointed out, a truth on both sides of the Irish border.

Mitchell, meanwhile, says of herself, “I’m a Protestant who feels umbilically tied to Ireland. I want to live on an island where our differences give us depth not division.”

Not so easy in Newtonards, she admits.

These feelings are very familiar although I left at the first chance, at the age of 19 in the wake of the Hunger Strikes, and I’ve not lived in Northern Ireland since.

And yet it’s deep in how I see myself.

What I loved about these five essays is the way they remind us that no place can be reduced to stereotypes, whether that’s Glenn Patterson talking about Belfast’s clubbing scene in the 1990s or Gail McConnell talking about Louis MacNeice and having her lesbian partnership converted to a marriage.

“We are in one of two centenaries this year, depending on your politics,” she pointed out. “The partition of Ireland or the beginning of Northern Ireland. It’s a death or a birth, or something of both.”

