VOGUE Paris celebrated its 100th birthday last year. Originally launched on June 15, 1920, four years after the launch of British Vogue, it is the oldest French fashion magazine still in existence.
Over the years it has championed French and French-based fashion designers such as Christian Dior, Elsa Schiaparelli and Yves Saint Laurent whilst pursuing a distinct and distinctly Gallic editorial and visual approach from that of the original American magazine.
But as this photograph of Kate Moss, taken by her fellow Brit David Sims, reminds us, the magazine has not been shy of using international talent to fill its pages.
This image is taken from Vogue Paris 100 Years, a new book that catalogues the story of the magazine in words and images. The words are fine but it’s the images that will stay with you.
As Madonna once sang, strike a pose.
Taken from Vogue Paris: 100 Years published by Thames & Hudson, £45.
