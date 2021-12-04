Christmas Dinner

6 December - 2 January. Tickets from £15. Royal Lyceum Theatre, Grindlay Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AX.

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh is joining forces with Catherine Wheels Theatre Company to present Christmas Dinner. Enjoy a delightful feast of festive family fun, celebrating the power of imagination and community to bring the magic of Christmas back to the stage. It will be showing in theatres throughout December.

https://lyceum.org.uk/whats-on/production/christmas-dinner

Milngavie Music Club

10 December. See website for ticket prices. Cairns Church, Milngavie, G62 8AW.

The latest in the Milngavie Music Club’s return to live events is a sensational programme of classical music. This week, rising star and local boy Ryan Corbett - still a student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland - will be taking to the stage alongside Russian trained accordion virtuoso Djordje Gajic.

https://milngaviemusic.org/

Art on the Exchange Festive Markets

4-24 December. Entry Free. Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH.

Head along to Glasgow’s only design market run by artists themselves. There will be a variety of stallholders selling and exhibiting their work. Some of the offerings include photography, jewellery, glassworks and clothing amongst many others.

https://www.facebook.com/ArtOnScotland/

A Christmas Carol

4-24 December. Tickets from £18. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

Following the five-star productions in 2014 and 2018, everyone’s favourite Christmas story is back. Dominic Hill’s acclaimed production is full of theatrical magic and inventive storytelling, capturing the heart of Dickens’ uplifting tale. It promises to be a memorable experience for children and adults alike.

https://www.citz.co.uk/whatson/info/a-christmas-carol-2021

Elf School

4-19 December. Tickets from £25. Princes Square, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 3JN.

If you’re looking for something a bit different for the kids this Christmas, Elf School at Princes Square could be it. There’s arts and crafts, games and even the chance to meet Father Christmas himself. All before ending the day by graduating as a fully fledged elf.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/elf-school-at-princes-square-glasgow-tickets-215610094597

Glasgow Illuminated

4 December - 2 January. Entry Free. Glasgow City Centre.

Wrap up warm and head into Glasgow to marvel at the buildings up in lights. City Chambers, the Royal Concert Hall and the Buck’s Head Building will all be encased in festive light this December. The buildings will be lit up every day from 4pm.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/arts-music-and-cultural-venues/glasgow-loves-christmas/glasgow-illuminated

Parade Artists Christmas Shopping Week

4-5 December. Entry Free. Wasps Artists Studios, 77 Hanson Street, Glasgow, G31 2HF.

For one week only artists are showcasing their work at the Parade shopping week. Artists will be showing work from large statement pieces, precious gifts, original art, stocking fillers and tree decorations. The artists themselves come from many backgrounds including paint, print, glass, ceramic and textiles.

https://www.waspsstudios.org.uk/

Shawlands Farmers Market

4&18 December. Entry Free. Shawlands Civic Square, 5 Langside Avenue, Glasgow, G41 2QR.

This farmers market is bringing a taste of rural Scotland to the heart of Glasgow’s Southside every month. There’s a variety of produce on offer, so you’re guaranteed to find something that takes your fancy. There’s also samples on offer, as well as snacks to enjoy, whilst browsing the market.

https://www.citypropertymarkets.co.uk/?doing_wp_cron=1638119306.6174449920654296875000

The GSA Christmas Concerts

4 December. Tickets from £8. Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3NY.

Celebrate the beginning of the festive season with the GSA Choir as they perform live for the first time in two years. The concerts will feature a mix of classical and contemporary choral works, as well as some festive medleys featuring some much-loved classics.

https://gsachoir.com/2021/09/30/tickets-gsa-christmas-concerts-sale-now/

Abbotsford String Orchestra

4 December. Tickets from £14. Canongate Kirk, 153 Canongate, Edinburgh, EH8 8BN.

Following a challenging time caused by the pandemic, this concert is looking to restore Abbotsford String Orchestra’s performing arts scene. The show features a creative collective of local musicians and composers, all under the baton of New Zealand conductor Dr Derek Williams. The orchestra will be playing Baroque Concerto, Woolgathering and Mozart’s Piano Concerto in D minor.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/abbotsford-string-orchestra-tickets-193014771377

Charlotte Cohen

