HANNAH MILEY has called time on her racing career after almost two decades of success in the pool.

The 32-year-old hangs up her racing suit after reaching five Olympic finals as well as twice becoming Commonwealth champion.

The Scot also claimed a European medal of each colour including gold at Budapest 2010 and world silver in 2011.

Writing on Twitter, Miley said: "While this is difficult to write I've have made the big decision to announce my retirement from swimming...well competitively at least.

"It's a sport that I will always love and whilst I will be hanging up my racing suit, my goggles will remain in my hand.

"I remember being an 8 year old swimmer desperate to go to the pool, 24 years later that feeling hasn't changed.

"3 Olympic Games, double Commonwealth Champion, World and European Champion, European Record holder. To stand on the podium and listen to the national anthem for both Great Britain and Team Scotland is indescribable.

"It's been one hell of a ride. I've met and worked with so many wonderful people and would like to thank them all for their time and support. You all know who you are."

She added: "There is one person that I need to thank, my dad. His ingenious ability to think outside the box and groundbreaking analysis has taken, My family aka 'Team Miley' on the most incredible journey.

"Reflecting on my career, I look back with pride and a smile as I feel like I have achieved everything I possibly could over the last 17 years of international racing.

"Whilst the Olympic medal eluded me, I still feel satisfied I couldn't have given it anymore. I will always be 'Smiley Miley' and can't wait to see what the world has in store for me next."