SCOTTISH comedian Billy Connolly will host a live Q&A session for fans ahead of the release of his new book.
The Glasgow born funnay man's new autobiography Windswept and Interesting is out soon, and the Big Yin has announced that readers can ask their questions in the online event.
The session, in partnership with Waterstones, takes place on Facebook on December 8 at 7.30pm.
He wrote: "Join me on Wednesday Decemeber 8 @7.30pm (GMT) for a one-off Facebook Q&A in partnership with Waterstones.
"I’ll discuss my new autobiography, Windswept & Interesting AND answer your questions.
"Share your questions in the comments box below for a chance to get them answered by me during the Q&A! #AskBilly."
Waterstones added: "Your chance to ask the Big Yin himself a question at a special Facebook Q&A which sees Billy Connolly in conversation with Damian Barr.
"Leave your questions in the comments and make sure you follow our page to watch along on Wed 8 Dec."
Billy's book Windswept and Interesting can be purchased HERE.
