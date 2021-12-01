The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in parts of Scotland set to be lashed by cold winter rain from this evening.
The weather warning is in place from 6pm on Wednesday December 1 as wintery showers are set to lead to icy stretches into Thursday morning.
It is expected that the showers will fall as sleet and snow even to low levels at times and mainly away from coasts with some small accumulations likely.
Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland Islands, and the Scottish Borders are all affected.
The warning is in place until 10am on Thursday morning.
Transport may be affected with some roads and railways likely to be affected by ice and perhaps snow, resulting in longer journey times.
