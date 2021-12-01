HIBERNIAN midfielder Josh Campbell has signed a new deal until the summer of 2025, the club have announced.
The 21-year-old academy graduate, who has had loan spells at Airdrieonians, Arbroath and Edinburgh City, has made eight appearances for Jack Ross’ side this season.
Ross said: “Josh has been at the club for a number of years and desperately wants to do well for Hibernian FC.
“He’s made significant progress compared to where he was this time last season and we’re constantly working to help him develop his game and a consistency in everything he does.
“We want to keep our best young players at the club, and we’re pleased that Josh has agreed this new deal with us.”
