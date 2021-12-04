What’s the story?
Two Doors Down.
It’s back?
Affirmative. The hit BBC Scotland comedy starring Elaine C Smith, Alex Norton, Arabella Weir, Jonathan Watson and Doon Mackichan returns for a fifth series.
What can we expect?
Domestic mayhem in all its side-splitting and sublime glory.
How so?
Well, life in suburbia may seem sleepy but for the residents of Latimer Crescent it is rarely dull. Just ask our long-suffering heroine Beth who, as the new series begins, has set herself the thankless task of rustling up a veggie curry for a special anniversary.
Any hopes for a quiet family evening are swiftly torpedoed, however, when her son Ian arrives with a black eye, incorrigible duo Cathy and Colin pop over uninvited, then Christine shows up grumbling about an upset stomach.
Then what?
Carnage. When Cathy and Colin discover that not only is Beth making a vegetarian curry but it’s a mild one, they take matters into their own hands and completely hijack proceedings.
Anything else?
Don’t miss the big Christmas special of Two Doors Down later this month when Alan and Michelle – played by Grado and Joy McAvoy – invite all the neighbours round for a sophisticated festive soiree.
When can I watch?
Two Doors Down begins on BBC Two, Monday, 10pm.
