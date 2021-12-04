Cambo Gardens

Kingsbarns, St Andrews KY16 8QD

Why We Should Visit

Cambo House and Estate, which lie on the east coast of Fife, 7 miles south of St Andrews, is one of the most exciting gardens in Scotland. It mixes high-end horticulture and atmospheric woodlands, with a busy calendar of craft fairs, moonlight walks and artistic events. Now run as a charitable trust, the garden provides opportunities for volunteering and training, while the house is run as a successful wedding and events venue.

Story of the Garden

The present day estate, which has been in the Erskine family for over 300 years, dates from the late 18th and early 19th centuries. It was laid out as a model estate, with stables, carriage house and mausoleum. Its reputation as a garden grew from the 1980s onwards when Catherine and Peter Erskine brought in pigs to clear ivy from the 70 acres of woodland and allow the snowdrops that grew there to flourish. They also built up a collection of rare and specialist snowdrops and they started selling bulbs in the green to other snowdrop lovers.

It was from Cambo more than a decade ago that Catherine Erskine launched the Scottish Snowdrop Festival, which has grown to be an annual event and now involves dozens of gardens and estates around the country.

Highlights

The 2.5 acre walled garden, which was part of Cambo’s original designed landscape, has been developed into a show-stopper. From summer until late in autumn, bold drifts of perennials and grasses dominate the design, while flowers and edibles grow cheek-by-jowl in the potager. Vibrant colours are mixed skilfully in the borders to create drama, while the seedheads that are left standing late into winter add interest at the coldest part of the year.

Don’t Miss

Cambo has an extensive network of footpaths that crisis-cross its woodland and link to the Fife Coastal Path where it crosses Cambo’s two-mile sea border. There are paths with disabled access and a badger trail.

The woodland at Cambo is managed to promote a healthy eco-system for the estate’s extensive wildlife and there are always birds and woodland creatures to be spotted. Maps of where to explore are available from the Tack Room.

And after a walk on a chilly day, pop into Cambo’s cafe for home-made vegetarian and vegan soups, tortillas, filled focaccias, salads, flatbreads and treats.

Anything Else To Look Out For

Cambo has lots of creative outdoor spaces and the Lost Elf Village is aimed at younger visitors. There are dens, huts, bug hotels and tree platforms as well as pine cones, shells, bark and bamboo for inventive play as well as a chance to spot ‘fairy houses’ in the wider woodland.

Best Time To Visit

This weekend and next Cambo is holding Makers Markets, when talented craftsmen and women will be selling a range of beautifully-made homewares, jewellery and foodstuffs. Their garden has a year-round calendar of events but a peak time for visitors is February and March when snowdrops carpet the woodland floor.

Any Recommendations In The Area

Kingsbarns Distillery is housed in a restored Georgian farm steading that was once part of the Cambo estate. Today it produces lowland single malt whisky and gin and visitors can tour the distillery and gin cottage and sample the products that are made on-site. Some of the botanicals used in the production of the gin are grown around the distillery.

Directions

Cambo Gardens sit off the east side of the A917, one mile south of Kingsbarns in Fife.

Details

Cambo Gardens are open daily 10am-4pm.

Tickets: £6.50/Free. Tel: 01333 451040

hello@cambogardens.org.uk www.Cambo gardens.org

IT may be cold outside, but that’s no reason to stay indoors. Dozens of gardens and estates will be staying open this winter, allowing visitors to get out into the fresh air, take exercise and meet friends safely.

And Discover Scottish Gardens is urging as many people as possible to explore some of the Winter wonderlands that lie on their doorsteps.

Amongst those choosing to remain open for the first time this year is St Andrews Botanic Garden, where the collection of sorbus trees that grow there are still covered in bright berries.

This garden, for which there are ambitious redevelopment plans, is just a stone’s throw from the centre of St Andrews, making it an easily-accessible space to discover winter’s beauty.

At the Japanese Garden at Cowden, the Zen-like tranquility of this restored landscape is at its best during the winter, when there’s frost on the ground and the pond is iced over, and now visitors can enjoy these sights for the first time. Meanwhile the gardens and woodland of Abbotsford in the Borders, which are also remaining open, look beautiful under a layer of snow.

These gardens join a long list of others that regularly welcome visitors during the winter months, including the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and Beautiful Perth’s Heather Collection in Riverside Park, where winter-flowering heathers are beginning to put on a colourful display.

All of the gardens that will be open during the winter can be found at www.discoverscottishgardens.org where an enhanced ‘Days Out’ search facility allows visitors to plan family-friendly activities, locate accessible gardens and those that welcome dogs as well as a host of other features.

It’s an ideal way to plan outdoor activities and find beautiful places to explore during the winter months.

In Association with Discover Scottish Gardens. See www.discoverscottishgardens.org.