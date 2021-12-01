Cold weather often means your bills increase as you turn the heating on to counter the icy temperatures - but did you know you could be eligible for a pay out to help with this?

Snow and ice are forecast for areas of Scotland in the coming days, meaning more wintery temperatures could be on their way.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about who is eligible and how to check if your postcode should receive a pay out...

What are Cold Weather Payments?





The Cold Weather Payments are available if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over 7 days in a row.

You can get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between November 1 2021 and March 31 2022.

Who is eligible for the Cold Weather Payments?





To receive the cold weather payments, you must be receiving certain benefits.

You may get Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:

Pension Credit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

Additionally, you must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Be in receipt of a disability or pension premium

Have a child under five living with you

Be in receipt of Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element

Have a health condition or disability and have limited capability for work

Be in the work-related activity group or support group

Have a severe or enhanced disability premium.

Have a disabled child in the household – if you are receiving Universal Credit then you will receive a CWP where this applies, whether you are working or not

Do I need to apply for Cold Weather Payments?





No - if you are eligible for the Cold Weather Payments you will be automatically paid and do not need to apply.

However, if you think you should have received a payment but haven't, you should tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus.

Alternatively, you should add a note to your Universal Credit online journal or ring the Universal Credit helpline.

How can I check my postcode for the Cold Weather Payments?

You can check your postcode for the Cold Weather Payments on the government's postcode checker which can be found here.

Simply enter your postcode to find out how many payments your area is eligible for between November 1 2021 and March 31.

Payments are only available when there has been 7-days in a row of temperatures or forecast temperatures below 0 degrees.