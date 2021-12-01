Christmas isn't far away- and this year will be an extra special one for Bearsden Choir. The 130-strong group have been rehearsing continuously in the lead up this year’s long-awaited Christmas performances.

Their Christmas performances will take place in Kingsborough Sanctuary on Hyndland Road in Glasgow. Bearsden Choir is counting us down to Christmas with five performances, which will be broadcast online on YouTube, Facebook and the choir’s website between Tuesday, December 21 and Christmas Day.

“It’s been almost two years since audiences have seen choirs sing carols, so we wanted to give them something that they had really missed last year,” says Director of Music Andrew Nunn. "This is a varied programme, with shifting moods across the five days, but I’m sure we have it right. Christmas really is a magical time for choirs.”

For the next couple of weeks, The Herald will be showcasing exclusive behind the scenes snippets of Bearsden Choir practising for their big end of year Christmas concerts.

You can view the second of these here.