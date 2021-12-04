ALADDIN has been hard to track down these past few days.

“I’m getting ready to open at the Armadillo, man,” he says, in frustrated voice. “ And since we had to replace Still Game’s Boaby as Abanazar with Navid, we’ve been re-learning lines faster than you can say ‘Gie’s a break, Isa!’ So, give a guy a break.”

Come on, Aladdin. You’ve been gadding around Glasgow on your magic carpet, Princess Jasmine riding alongside. “At least the carpet is carbon neutral,” he says, with a cheeky grin. But the grin drops a little when you point out he’s a bit of tea leaf, well on his way to a stint in the Peking young offenders’ rehabilitation programme before he found himself in the cave with the Genie.

“Come on,” he pleads, smiling. “Show a little sympathy for this wee street devil? It’s not that long since I lost my dad and Rishi has cut my mother’s Universal Credit. And okay, there are plenty of jobs going around in ancient China, but who wants to work on a zero hours contract for less than minimum? And Lorraine Kelly is no reason to get out of bed in the morning.”

He has a point. But is his story one we want our children to learn? For example, when he finds himself with three wishes, what does the boy with the silk outfit opt for? An end to global warming? Nope. A vaccine that will wipe out Covid for good? Not at all. (Yes, those weren’t catastrophes in ancient China, but we’re playing it out in real time here.)

Or he could have wished that Macrobert in Stirling didn’t have to rely upon crowd funding to keep going through the winter months. But no. He wants to become a Prince, so that he can marry Princess Jasmine. What about being your own man, Al?

“Easy for you to say, with your nice middle-class life. Sure, I wanted a bit of a short cut but that I don’t have self-esteem issues. Okay, I could have wished for something substantial, maybe a couple of tickets for Les Mis down at the Theatre Royal – which I hear is going absolute gangbusters with the punters – but I’m hoping for a couple of midweek comps for that, given I’m in the business.”

But you were dishonest! You told the Genie you’d free him up? “Come on. How literal do we need to be? You sound like those students in Aberdeen who need a trigger warning in case they read Julius Caesar and realise it features a murder – and end up crying like Adele. Give me a break.”

He offers the big eyes that melt Widow Twankey’s heart every day. “Look, the point of this panto is we are all Aladdins. We have to make tricky choices in life. But at the end of the day, love wins out.

“Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off for a coffee with Gary Tank Commander.”

Aladdin, the SEC Armadillo, December 11-29.