A Crown Office worker who claimed she was dismissed due to raising sexual harassment allegations has lost her case at an employment tribunal.

Kirsten Fordham, a former fiscal officer, was pursuing a claim of victimisation after she was dismissed for looking up information on friends and family members in breach of Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) rules.

She claimed that had she not raised harassment allegations against her mentor at the prosecution service, she would not have been dismissed.

However, employment judge Mark Whitcombe rejected her claims and said he was “easily satisfied” that her dismissal was due to misconduct.

The judge said: “We’re satisfied that misconduct and nothing else was the reason for dismissal.”

He added: “It seems to us that the admitted misconduct was extremely significant. This was not a trivial allegation at all.

“Data breaches would be important to most respondents but given this respondent’s profile and constitutional role, it is entitled to be especially concerned about breaches of procedure resulting in unauthorised and inappropriate access to sensitive information.”

The tribunal found that Ms Fordham was guilty of 81 separate instances of unauthorised access, including looking up her family members and those of her fiancé.

The issue first came to light in May 2019, just a month after she joined COPFS, and an investigation was launched.

Later that year, she raised concerns about sexual harassment by her “training buddy” and claimed he sent her unwanted texts and told her she gave him “butterflies”.

However, she claimed that when she told managers within the Crown’s high court sexual offences team at Glasgow, they “laughed in her face”.

A senior manager told the tribunal that the bosses involved have since been spoken to, although they claim that they laughed due to nervousness.

The tribunal heard evidence from disciplining manager Lesley Wilkinson, who took the decision to dismiss Ms Fordham.

She was asked why, on hearing about the sexual harassment allegations, she did not pause the proceedings in order for it to be investigated further.

She replied that she sought advice from HR was told that she could continue with the disciplinary.

Judge Whitcombe put it to Ms Wilkinson: “The main point of the case is the suggestion that you have been adversely influenced by the complaint about sexual harassment.

“It’s suggested that the decision to dismiss was in some way brought about by the allegation of sexual harassment and your knowledge of it, what do you say to that?”

She replied: “I dispute that completely. This was always a case where the termination of a contract was a possibility and this was intimated in my first letter to Ms Fordham.”

Earlier in the case, Ms Fordham told the tribunal that she felt intimated by her mentor, whose wife also worked at COPFS, as soon as she began working there in April 2019.

She said: “I felt very intimidated. It was gradual at first, it was just friendly banter, but it grew and grew as time went on.

“I would say to him about his wife being downstairs, or ask him about his family, to try to put him off. But he eventually said ‘I really have feelings for you, I really want relations’, and that’s when I felt I couldn’t handle it on my own anymore.”

She claimed that this left her too intimidated to ask for help and she was unaware that she was not supposed to access records without authorisation.

However, the judge rejected this and accepted the Crown’s position that she had undergone training when she first started.

A COPFS spokesman said: “We note the decision of the tribunal. COPFS values its employees very highly and their welfare is of great importance to the organisation. Harassment of any kind is not tolerated and there are robust policies in place to deal with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.”